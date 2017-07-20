During the President's visit to Paris, Melania Trump wore a beautiful Dior suit, but there was more to her choice in suits than meets the eye. Throughout their visit with the United States' oldest ally, the First Lady adhered to a themed wardrobe honoring France. She exclusively wore French designers including Dior, Givenchy, and Hervé Pierre. The color palette of her outfits throughout the trip was red, white, and blue to match the colors of both the French and American flags.