The cynicism still bubbles up from time to time, but I try to remind myself that most people weren’t put on this earth just to fuck with me. Sometimes things just don’t work out, whether it’s because of timing, distance, or the fact that not everyone is going to like everyone else. And, given the number of people I’ve dated and will probably date in the future, there’s likely a greater chance of things not working out on any given first date than there is of that person being my soulmate — and that’s totally fine. Not everyone can be The One. So I’m trying to have more fun with the process and stop taking things so seriously. “If you go in with that attitude, the date will never be a total bust,” Sussman says. If anything, it will be a hilarious story to share with your friends over a cocktail.