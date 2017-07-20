Linkin Park Singer Dead By Suicide According To Reports

Chester Bennington, a singer who rose to fame with the 90s rock band Linkin Park, has reportedly died. TMZ reports that the 41-year-old's was discovered dead on Thursday morning at a private residence in Los Angeles. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the cause of death is suicide. He leaves behind a wife, Talida, and six children.
According to reports, Bennington had struggled with alcohol and drugs, and previously said in interviews that his addiction inspired lyrics for the band. “[It’s] literally about [how] being an alcoholic and a drug addict has paid off for me in many ways,” he told Noisecreep in 2009. “I have been able to tap into all the negative things that can happen to me throughout my life by numbing myself to the pain so to speak and kind of being able to vent it through my music.” In another interview that year with SPIN, he talked about how he no longer uses drugs or alcohol and is embracing sobriety. PEOPLE reports that Bennington was close friends with Soundgarden's Chris Cornell, who also died by suicide in May.
Linkin Park recently released a new song, "Heavy," and has been nominated for a Teen Choice Award.
If you are thinking about suicide, please contact Samaritans on 116 123. All calls are free and will be answered in confidence.
