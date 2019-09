The AW17 collection, featuring head-to-toe jersey tailoring and embroidered tulle layered with lace, is made from innovative and recycled materials such as organic cotton, sustainably sourced viscose, recycled nylon and cruelty-free 'Skin-Free Skin'. The luxury British fashion brand is continually trying to lessen its impact on the environment – 53 percent of the womenswear collection comes from sustainable materials and the brand has never used leather, fur, skins or feather. When it is expected that plastic production will triple by 2050 as the global population explodes to almost 10 billion, every brand should be making social responsibility a priority and re-evaluating manufacturing processes.