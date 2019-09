Oh, Baby! Jessica Alba Is Pregnant With Her Third Child & She's Absolutely Glowing

Alba and her film producer/philanthropist husband Cash Warren, who married in 2008, have always given us #FamilyGoals. Not only are they all totally photogenic, but they seem to truly love every moment they spend together as a family, which is important since they all seem so busy. Between leading The Honest Company , starring in Apple's new reality show, showing off her amazing smoothie-making skills , working on a new film project titled El Camino Christmas , and raising two children, we're not unconvinced that Alba isn't actually Superwoman.