Oh, Baby! Jessica Alba Is Pregnant With Her Third Child & She's Absolutely Glowing

The latest actress to jump aboard the baby train is Jessica Alba, who just announced she's pregnant with her third child in an adorable Instagram post.
"@cash_warren and I are officially going to be outnumbered," Alba captioned her super cute Boomerang post. She also included the hashtags, "baby on board," "here we go again," and "blessed."
We admit we're fans of baby announcements and love everything from a fun balloon reveal to full-on, glamorous photo shoots to more sombre, yet honest personal essays — but this one might just take the cake (sorry, Bey!).
In the video, Alba stands next to her two daughters, Honor Marie (9) and Haven Garner (5), who held up huge balloon numbers one and two, respectively. It's apparent from the darling summer dresses and fun shoes that the young girls have already inherited their mother's impeccable fashion sense.
We also love that this announcement is so simple and easy to replicate, because let's be real, while we wish we could all show off our inner goddesses in Vanity Fair or burst onto the Grammys stage like MIA, our chances of achieving either are slim.
Alba and her film producer/philanthropist husband Cash Warren, who married in 2008, have always given us #FamilyGoals. Not only are they all totally photogenic, but they seem to truly love every moment they spend together as a family, which is important since they all seem so busy. Between leading The Honest Company, starring in Apple's new reality show, showing off her amazing smoothie-making skills, working on a new film project titled El Camino Christmas, and raising two children, we're not unconvinced that Alba isn't actually Superwoman.
In an interview with Today in 2015, Alba admitted that she doesn't have any special secrets when it comes to getting things done.
"I don't have any tricks," she told the online outlet. "I just feel guilty all the time and I feel like I'm never doing the right thing." Stars, they're just like us!
"I just pray that my kids are happy," she continued. "If they're giggling more than they're crying, and if they're curious and talkative, then I know they're good. And if that ever stops, and if I see there's a problem, then I stop everything and focus on that. That's my litmus test on whether I'm extending myself too much or spreading myself too thin."
Life's about balance, and we're so happy Alba is finding that for herself.
