People Say This Celeb Dad Is #ParentingGoals After He Took Down Sexism

Mummy's away today so we've had some daddy daughter time ❤️ Over heard some guy telling his son to stop screaming like a girl. A comment I'd never given a second thought until today. Then he said it again "Stop screaming like a girl!" All I could think was what will Lola say when she understands what he said? Probably 'What's wrong with screaming like a girl Daddy?' And I'll tell her that there's nothing wrong with screaming like a girl and that it's actually a compliment because girls are awesome. ??

