When a judge granted Blac Chyna's request for a temporary restraining order against Rob Kardashian on Monday, her lawyer Lisa Bloom's statement focused on Kardashian's use of revenge porn as a form of domestic abuse. Court documents obtained by People detail how he allegedly resorted to physical violence on at least one occasion as well.
Chyna's court declaration reportedly recounts an incident that took place on April 8, 2017. "Rob was mad at me and was speaking poorly about me in front of me in front of my 4-year-old son, King Stevenson," she said. When the argument escalated, she added, "I used my phone to call King’s father [Tyga]. Rob immediately grabbed my phone and punched me in the side knocking me to the ground where I landed on my hands and knees. Rob is 6’2″ and weighs 280 pounds. I am a petite woman and only 5’2″. Rob hurt me when he punched me. I was terrified and my legs were hurt. I was sore and had a hard time walking for days. I sent my son’s nanny a text that Rob hit me."
Chyna said she used King's nanny's phone to record what happened next, as she retreated to the bedroom. "Rob was so out of control that he tore the hinges off my bedroom door so I retreated to the bathroom and then hid in the closet in the bathroom after locking the bathroom door," she said.
She continued to record as Kardashian yelled at her and threw all her clothing on the floor. “This was a really scare [sic] experience for me.”
On Monday night, People reported that court documents also allege that Kardashian repeatedly threatened to commit suicide in order to manipulate her after their breakup in December.
Reps for Kardashian have not yet responded to Refinery29's request for comment on these latest revelations. Kardashian did not appear in court on Monday, but after the restraining order was issued, lawyer Robert Shapiro told reporters that his client's primary interest was to move forward for the sake of baby Dream Kardashian.
"I personally on Robert Kardashian’s behalf apologised and offered our regrets for what has taken place in the past couple of days, and now we move forward to do one thing and one thing only: whatever’s in the best interest of this child," Shapiro said.
If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Helpline on 0808 2000 247.
