Chyna's court declaration reportedly recounts an incident that took place on April 8, 2017. "Rob was mad at me and was speaking poorly about me in front of me in front of my 4-year-old son, King Stevenson," she said. When the argument escalated, she added, "I used my phone to call King’s father [Tyga]. Rob immediately grabbed my phone and punched me in the side knocking me to the ground where I landed on my hands and knees. Rob is 6’2″ and weighs 280 pounds. I am a petite woman and only 5’2″. Rob hurt me when he punched me. I was terrified and my legs were hurt. I was sore and had a hard time walking for days. I sent my son’s nanny a text that Rob hit me."