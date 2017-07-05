For many of us, political debates on Facebook just leave us with lingering anger and a desire to punch something (or maybe that's just me.) But for an imgur user who goes by littlesb79, a Facebook debate in November actually left her with a new friend — or so she thought.
After their initial debate, the man and woman (neither have been identified) had a sporadic Facebook messaging friendship that the woman called "innocuous" in a post to Imgur. This week, however, it took a turn for the worse.
The man messaged her with a simple, "Maybe we should go out sometime." She kindly responded that she's married, but if she weren't then she would have definitely gone out with him because he seems "like a catch."
Advertisement
He then informed her that he, too, is married — but maybe they should just go out anyway, he said, "It will be fun lol." She, however, didn't really think it would be fun, and she had some words for a married man who would go after a married woman.
"When I got diagnosed with cancer last year I didn't have the heart to tell my boys (whom I have always protected) that I could die, my husband had to look in their eyes and say that I was sick," she wrote. "He subsequently took care of me during multiple surgeries, emptying drainage bags, giving me blood thinner shots, holding my hand while [I] was in pain and going to get chemo infusions. During this time there was a song lyric that would constantly loop in my head: "Love is watching someone die."
Explaining how her husband supported her through her cancer treatment probably would have been enough to prove that she wasn't down for a date, but then she turned her message to him.
"So my question to you is... Who is going to watch you die?" she wrote. "Get your house in order and please stop messaging me."
Savage.
Advertisement