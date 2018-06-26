Khloé Kardashian has a reputation for being the most relatable and outspoken member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, but we think biggest beauty risk-taker should be tacked on there, too. In the ten (going on 11) years since Keeping Up With The Kardashians first aired (yes, it's been that long), the reality star has served up countless looks that don't just fall into the nude and smoky categories we've come to expect from the Kardashians.
A trip down memory lane proves she's not afraid to experiment with colour — be it on her eyes or on her head. With purple cat-eyes, ombré colour, teal eyeliner, and so much more in her oeuvre, it's clear that Khloe has a major affinity for makeup. Ahead, see the best highlights of Khloé Kardashian's beauty evolution, from 2006 to today.