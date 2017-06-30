Strange request. Anyone know anyone famous/well known who could send Ollie a positive/9th birthday message. The bully keeps saying to him— Christopher (@Hopenlesmyth) June 29, 2017
that everything O has, he has bigger/better/more often. O excited for his birthday but keeps being told it won't be as good as his own— Christopher (@Hopenlesmyth) June 29, 2017
I would be so grateful and I appreciate it is an odd request. Just would love someone to tell him he does mean something & bullying is not— Christopher (@Hopenlesmyth) June 29, 2017
Happy birthday Ollie! You're a lil legend. ❤️⭐️?Don't watch the bullies they always end up being the biggest wastemen later in life— #GSAP (@Stormzy1) June 29, 2017
Hi Chris, saw ur message. Im not really famous but saw you're Leeds based so please send Ollie a big happy birthday from a Leeds Olympian!— Tom Bosworth (@TomBosworth) June 29, 2017
Get your dad to DM me your address, and I’ll send you a signed copy of one of my books as a birthday present!— Tommy Donbavand (@tommydonbavand) June 29, 2017
Hey Ollie. Chin up mate, and remember, that bully is only picking on you because he knows you're awesome and he isn't.— Al Murray (@almurray) June 29, 2017
Hey Ollie, heard it was your birthday. 9 years old eh? Congratulations, Happy Birthday !!— Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) June 29, 2017
Happy birthday, Ollie! ?— England (@England) June 29, 2017
Fancy coming to see us in September? Let us know and we'll make it happen. ?
Hey Chris - don't know if Ollie watches CBBC but I've recorded a little message for his birthday. Hope it helps! ??? pic.twitter.com/P5mKlHNIGw— Ben Shires (@BenShires) June 29, 2017
Hi, I'm Ollie's mum (married to Chris). I don't 'tweet' and always go on at him for spending too much time on Twitter!! However, this time I— Christopher (@Hopenlesmyth) June 29, 2017
am completely overwhelmed by everyones kind thoughts. You do not know what this means to me and will to Ollie when we show him. I have been— Christopher (@Hopenlesmyth) June 29, 2017
battling with this matter for over a year and am only just now being listened to. It is heartbreaking listening to an 8 year old think that— Christopher (@Hopenlesmyth) June 29, 2017
he is worthless and 'shouldn't be here'. I know that we are definately not the only ones in the world to be going through this but I just— Christopher (@Hopenlesmyth) June 29, 2017
want to say, from the bottom of my heart 'Thank You' so much. You really don't know what this means, Natalie xx— Christopher (@Hopenlesmyth) June 29, 2017