You're right to be skeptical about beauty vitamins: If they're such miracle workers, why do so many end up in sponsored posts?
Still, their popularity keeps growing and growing among the Instagram generation. And, we're curious and eager to discover which of these internet-friendly supplements are bullshit and which are actually worth the cash.
Rated on taste, likability (basically, can we swallow these without gagging), and efficacy, we rounded up the ones we would actually recommend to our best friend who can't stop complaining about her hair. Click ahead to check out our favourites and decide for yourself which one (if any) is right for you.