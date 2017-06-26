Toothbrushes are the new makeup brushes. "When I put on foundation, I use an eyebrow brush or toothbrush to brush it into my hairline so that it all blends. Especially because I have blonde hair but tanned skin, if I don't blend it, it looks gross — you can see the foundation in my hair," Robbie says. "I do that every single day, and every time my husband [Tom Ackerley] is like, 'What are you doing?' And I'm like, 'I'm brushing my make-up into my hairline!' And he's like, 'Girls are crazy.'"