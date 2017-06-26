In a world where Gwyneth Paltrow claims the secret to better skin is voluntarily getting stung by 80 bees (while Kim Kardashian West is confident it's the act of dousing your face in your own blood that does it), it's safe to say that beauty treatments can veer into... bizarre territory. So it shouldn't be that surprising then to hear that Margot Robbie uses a product intended for diaper rash to keep her lips super-soft, right?
In an interview with Elle UK, the actress proved that sometimes, it's worth going out of the beauty box. Below, three of the best unconventional treatments Robbie swears by — because, let's be real, anything sounds better than a placenta facial or leech therapy.
Advertisement
Nipple cream is a saving grace for lips. "I use Bepanthen, which is actually a nipple cream for breastfeeding mothers or diaper rash cream for babies," she says. "I have a conspiracy theory that lip balms actually have additives in them to dry your lips out so you keep buying them. But because Bepanthen is just a cream for dry skin, it works. It's what I've used my whole life."
Toothbrushes are the new makeup brushes. "When I put on foundation, I use an eyebrow brush or toothbrush to brush it into my hairline so that it all blends. Especially because I have blonde hair but tanned skin, if I don't blend it, it looks gross — you can see the foundation in my hair," Robbie says. "I do that every single day, and every time my husband [Tom Ackerley] is like, 'What are you doing?' And I'm like, 'I'm brushing my make-up into my hairline!' And he's like, 'Girls are crazy.'"
When all else fails — deny, deny, deny. "If I eat or drink heaps of dairy, my skin breaks out. I love dairy and I have it all the time but if I'm filming or if my skin is really shit, then I try to cut down and just drink lots of water. But I pretend cheese isn't dairy because I will never accept that I can't have it. I love it."
Advertisement