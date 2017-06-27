Frosted Tips Are Making A Comeback, Probably Because This Year Couldn't Get Any Weirder

Every now and then you come across a video so disturbing, you have to share it with the world so that everyone can understand your frustration and pain. Today, one of the women at Refinery29 sent out the below video, and now, dear readers, I'm passing it along to you.
Don't be fooled by the ambient music playing in the background. This video is literally highlighting a problem: 2017 is getting so weird that people are now getting frosted tips again.
Perhaps people are just craving some of the simplicity of the '90s, or maybe they somehow mistook Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century for a current film and wanted to emulate the style? Whatever the reason, the phenomenon sure seems to be spreading.
Below is just a small sampling of people both celebrating and freaking out about the hairstyle.
I TOLD YOU FROSTED TIPS WOULD COME BACK. pic.twitter.com/xoWlDCTyN2— Hayden (@_haydenwadell) June 26, 2017
If this person called it, does that mean we can blame him?
my brother got FROSTED TIPS— scranton strangler (@poetickate) June 23, 2017
SOS
I am NOT old enough for FASHION TRENDS TO BE REPEATING THEMSELVES IN MY LIFETIME pic.twitter.com/lzDlKDtwjM
"My brother got frosted tips," one Twitter user wrote. "SOS. I am not old enough for fashion trends to be repeating themselves in my lifetime." The urgency and panic in this tweet are appropriate; however, we live for vintage clothing and a good '90s throwback, so we'll stop short of wishing all fashion trends would stay in the past.
Did it for @Nickelback at @KMClivenation #FrostedTips pic.twitter.com/e6mpZk1IgK— Star-Lord (@MaxJvanDongen) June 23, 2017
"Did it for Nickelback" is the best worst excuse I can think of, and I honestly kind of love and respect this tweet.
saw a dude on mass ave wearing cargo shorts and a puka shell necklace with frosted tips! nineties are back but not THAT back y'all— AJ Manuel Lucero (@AJManuelLucero) June 26, 2017
Frosted tips are one thing, but puka shell necklaces and cargo shorts? The next thing you know O-Town will be making a comeback — OH MY GOD, THEY DID? Did we slip into a weird time warp? Next thing you know, Donald Trump will be losing money and finding loopholes for rich people like him to avoid paying federal income taxes, and...oh. What a time to be alive.
