As much as it seems like one big block party, LGBTQ Pride has always been about resistance. We celebrate in June to commemorate the Stonewall Riot on 28th June 1969, during which two transgender women, Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera, fought back against a police raid on one of New York City's LGBTQ bars, the Stonewall Inn. This was followed by six days of protests and demonstrations in the streets.
LGBTQ people often think of the Stonewall uprising as the beginning of the modern queer rights movement in America. But while there has always been this tone of activism to Pride, these roots seemed especially resonant this year. Eighteen activist groups, collectively known as "Resistance," led the parade in NYC on Sunday, and chants demanding fair and equal treatment of LGBTQ people broke out several times.
It shouldn't come as any surprise why this Pride feels so important for many LGBTQ people. It's the first since Donald Trump — the man who calls himself a "friend" to LGBTQ people, yet has revoked rights for transgender students, threatened much-needed resources for LGBTQ health care, and is choosing to ignore LGBTQ people on the upcoming census — took office.
So, in the spirit of resistance, we took to the NYC streets this Pride to ask LGBTQ people one question: How has the meaning of Pride changed since President Trump took office?
