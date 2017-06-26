Watch David & Victoria Beckham Throw Shapes To Ed Sheeran At Glastonbury

We'd pay good money to see David and Victoria Beckham cut a rug to literally any Spice Girls track. Until then, we'll just have to settle for some Ed Sheeran musical appreciation.
As NME reports, the superstar couple paid a special visit to Glastonbury on Sunday night to catch Sheeran's headlining set at the nation's biggest music festival. And yes, there's video.
Much to the horror of their four children, we expect, Posh and Becks were filmed in full-on Sheeran stan mode. Golden Balls opted to nod his head thoughtfully while singing along to hits like "Castle on the Hill" and "Shape of You," while a certain former Spice Girl tapped into her pop star roots by punching the air, slamming it to the left, and shaking it to the right.
Advertisement
Enjoy.
None other than David Beckham watching @edsheeran ? #Glastonbury2017 pic.twitter.com/gIcm4zAErO— BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) June 25, 2017
We see you David Beckham! Living your best life, singing along to @EdSheeran! ???#Glastonbury2017— BBC Music (@bbcmusic) June 25, 2017
? ⬇️https://t.co/KXW6yunozm pic.twitter.com/LIoRoqjw3y
The Beckhams appear to have a soft spot for flannel-clad, red-haired rockers. Last week Sheeran told The Sun that he'd have the couple's support during his show. Turns out, they're not just fans — they're also friends and neighbours.
“Victoria and David are coming down," the singer teased. "They got tickets separately. They were going anyway but I think I’ll see them at some point.
“We met in New York," he added of his famous friendship. "I was with Cherry [Seaborn, his girlfriend] and we just went somewhere and made friends. They’re really cool. I like them.”
The feeling couldn't be more mutual. But it's not all about Ed — David was seen taking in former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher's Saturday set with 18-year-old son Brooklyn in tow. See? Even their family outings are cooler than ours.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement