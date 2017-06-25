Paris Jackson Got A Very Personal Tattoo To Honour Her Late Father

Paris Jackson just got a brand spanking new tattoo. The 19-year-old model and daughter of the late Michael Jackson had the nickname “Applehead” inked in cursive across the top of her left foot.
According to People, “Applehead” was a term of endearment used by the late icon, who died in June 2009 of cardiac arrest, when referring to his daughter. Now, only close friends and family know Paris by the adorable moniker.
In a photo of her new tat posted to Instagram, Paris captioned the photo, writing, “with every step I take, you lift my foot and guide me forward. Love you.” The caption also included a green apple emoji.
Last April, just a few days after her 18th birthday, Paris had another tribute to her father’s memory permanently scrawled across her left wrist. She had the phrase “Queen of My Heart," this was presumably another term of endearment the King of Pop gave to his only daughter. "To everyone else he was the King of Pop," Jackson shared. "To me, well, he was the king of my heart."
Paris isn’t the only kid marking the memory of Michael Jackson. Her brother Prince reportedly has two tattoos of his late father. The 20-year-old’s most recent ink was received just this past April. In the tattoo, MJ is seen striking one of his most famous stances, the “Smooth Criminal” pose. Except in Prince’s version, his father is depicted as having wings. According to Prince’s caption, the tattoo took 9 hours. “The details are incredible,” he said under another image posted on Instagram. See below.
