On Tuesday, Tyler Newman shared on Facebook that his fiancée, Tori Jenkins, was forced to leave a swimming pool because her body was deemed "inappropriate."
Newman wrote that Jenkins, who was wearing a one-piece bathing suit, was accused of wearing a "thong bathing suit," and was told by authorities at their apartment complex's community pool that she had to either change her bathing suit, put on shorts, or leave the pool.
When Jenkins tried to go to the apartment office to reason with the complex's leasing consultant, things only got worse.
"In the office, the leasing consultant (who, for now, I will not name) insisted upon letting Tori take her picture to show 'how inappropriate' her bathing suit was, and instructed her to look into a mirror at her own body," Newman wrote. "When my fiancée replied with 'I know what I look like, I bought this myself, it's not a thong' the consultant told Tori that if she didn't have kids herself, she wouldn't understand."
The consultant, Newman wrote, said that she wouldn't want her children around Jenkins because her body is "too inappropriate."
"There are a lot of teenage boys in this complex, and you don't need to excite them," the consultant reportedly said.
Let's back up for a moment — it's 2017, and women are still being shamed for what they wear because it might "excite" men.
"My fiancée being told she should cover up on a 90 degree day in our own apartment pool because she will 'excite teenage boys' is bullshit," Newman wrote. "I will not stand for this. My fiancée should be able to wear a bathing suit without being sexualised and demeaned. She shouldn't feel violated."
Newman also wrote that when he went down to the office himself to speak to the consultant, he was told that she "wasn't present in the office."
Since he posted about the incident on Tuesday, the post has received over 17,000 shares at the time of writing. In a post on her own Facebook page, Jenkins thanked everyone who has reached out with their support, but wrote that she has "felt really shitty about myself since."
"The ENTIRE POINT of this post is that no man or woman has the right to make me feel uncomfortable in my own skin," she wrote. "No right to police me or any other human."
Refinery29 has reached out to both Jenkins and Smoky Crossing Apartments for comment, and we will update this piece if we receive any responses.
