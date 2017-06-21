Khloé Kardashian Just Revealed A Huge Hair Secret

Announcing that the Kardashian-Jenner family wears weaves is similar to saying that water is wet. I know, I get it, I hear you. And yet, you can go ahead and label me silly, but I really was surprised to read that Khloé Kardashian has been wearing a sew-in for 15 years.
In a post on Khloé With a K, the reality star explained the reason why she opted to weave up while she was still a teen and revealed the woman who installs her extensions: Maisha Oliver. "After my dad died and I lost the majority of my hair, Maisha made me these great weaves to conserve the hair I still had and help it get healthy again," she wrote. "My natural long hair is protected underneath it all."
Even though we usually see Khloé show love to her go-to stylist, Jen Atkin, it turns out that she may have known Oliver longer. "I met her through mutual friends," Oliver said in the post. "She would actually come with them when they would get their extensions done, and she was like, 'Can I get that done to my hair?' So we did it, and she loooved it! When you're young, you kinda want to experiment a lot, so it was a good way for her to allow her hair to rest underneath and grow but still try out new styles."
Experimenting is something Kardashian is still doing. Oliver is responsible for the wavy lob that she posted a few days ago — one that fooled many of her devoted followers. "She wanted to achieve a shorter haircut without actually cutting her hair, since she wants to keep growing it out," Oliver said. "She really likes her hair in a short bob. So basically, I just sectioned and left out the first few layers of hair on top and around the face, braided everything else underneath and sewed the extensions on. The hair I left out just covers the weft, so that you don't see the extensions."
I'm all for wearing a weave to protect your natural hair, and SO here for the fact that she's willing to share the name of a stylist who can install flawlessly. Now, excuse me while I grab my bundles...
