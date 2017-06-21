Khloé Kardashian Just Revealed A Huge Hair Secret

Experimenting is something Kardashian is still doing. Oliver is responsible for the wavy lob that she posted a few days ago — one that fooled many of her devoted followers. "She wanted to achieve a shorter haircut without actually cutting her hair, since she wants to keep growing it out," Oliver said. "She really likes her hair in a short bob. So basically, I just sectioned and left out the first few layers of hair on top and around the face, braided everything else underneath and sewed the extensions on. The hair I left out just covers the weft, so that you don't see the extensions."