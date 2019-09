Why Do I Want Every Single Bathing Suit The Kardashians Have Worn This Summer?

It seems like each day brings new photos of the Kardashian-Jenners on vacation, living their best lives in the season's best bathing suits. (It shouldn't come as a surprise, either, that they know how to rock a bikini, considering they practically invented bodycon). Unfortunately, the endless tide of poolside-shoreside-starboard yacht-side images has been accompanied by body critics, shocked that 36-year-old Kim Kardashian-West has (gasp!) cellulite. We've said it before, but it bears repeating: the perfect beach body is b.s.