Why Do I Want Every Single Bathing Suit The Kardashians Have Worn This Summer?

Today is the summer solstice. For some, it heralds the longest day of the year. Others choose to unwind and celebrate the fact that it coincides with International Yoga Day. I, however, take the day as the official start of summer (sorry, Memorial Day weekend fans), and a prime opportunity to frantically stockpile bathing suits in my online shopping cart. In recent weeks, my swim inspiration has come from America's most famous, consonant-loving family: the Kardashians.
It seems like each day brings new photos of the Kardashian-Jenners on vacation, living their best lives in the season's best bathing suits. (It shouldn't come as a surprise, either, that they know how to rock a bikini, considering they practically invented bodycon). Unfortunately, the endless tide of poolside-shoreside-starboard yacht-side images has been accompanied by body critics, shocked that 36-year-old Kim Kardashian-West has (gasp!) cellulite. We've said it before, but it bears repeating: the perfect beach body is b.s.
It's undeniable that the #TheWorldsMostTalkedAboutWomen have famous figures, but the real source of inspiration behind these photographs are their carefree sensibilities — that, and their impeccable taste in swimwear. Ahead, you'll find the beach looks serving up the most inspiration this summer.