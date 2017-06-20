Why Do I Want Every Single Bathing Suit The Kardashians Have Worn This Summer?

Today is the summer solstice. For some, it heralds the longest day of the year. Others choose to unwind and celebrate the fact that it coincides with International Yoga Day. I, however, take the day as the official start of summer (sorry, Memorial Day weekend fans), and a prime opportunity to frantically stockpile bathing suits in my online shopping cart. In recent weeks, my swim inspiration has come from America's most famous, consonant-loving family: the Kardashians.