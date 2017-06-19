These Are The Most Sex-Positive Cities For Women

Where you live definitely has an effect on your sex life — but it's not just about your pool of sexual partners. A new report from adult entertainment company Lazeeva looked into the most sex-positive cities in the world, based on factors such as sexual satisfaction, sex toy usage, and porn consumption.
The report, which surveyed more than 450,000 people, also scored cities on their attitudes toward the LGBTQ community, gender equality, and access to contraception (the latter two factors were sourced from the UN and other international organisations.
While ranking sexy cities isn't quite a brand-new idea, we have to admire Lazeeva factoring in LGBTQ friendliness and equality.
“At Lazeeva, we know the importance of a healthy, active and safe sex life for women, and living in an environment where an understanding, knowledge and respect of female sexuality is essential for this,” Tilmann Petersen, CEO at Lazeeva, said in a statement shared with Refinery29. “We also believe in creating an inclusive and open space for female sexuality in the virtual world, and by opening a dialogue about potential concerns for women we hope to remove some of the taboos in the adult entertainment industry, creating something that all adults can safely enjoy, regardless of gender or sexual orientation.”
These were the top 10 most sex-positive cities in the world:
1. Paris, France
2. Rio de Janiero, Brazil
3. London, UK
4. Los Angeles, USA
5. Berlin, Germany
6. New York City, USA
7. Sao Paulo, Brazil
8. Las Vegas, USA
9. Ibiza Town, Spain
10. Amsterdam, Netherlands.
