Miles Teller Was Arrested This Weekend In San Diego

According to reports on NBC San Diego and People , it was just after midnight when the actor was confronted by authorities. Officers say that Teller had trouble standing on his own and could not maintain his balance. While walking down the street, he allegedly almost fell into a traffic lane. The police felt he was putting himself in danger so they offered to bring him to one of the city's detox centers to sleep it off, People reports. The city's detox centers are used in order to help drunk people avoid arrest for public intoxication. After being offered that, Teller allegedly refused to be taken there.