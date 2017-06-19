Miles Teller Was Arrested This Weekend In San Diego

Updated 8:37 p.m. EDT: Miles Teller claimed over Twitter that the reports of his arrest were false. "Went down to SD to see my buddy before he deployed. I wasn't arrested. I was detained because there was no evidence to charge me with a crime," he wrote in one tweet. "Don't believe everything you read, especially from a third party entertainment news source trying to get clicks. Appreciate the concern," read the next. Two hours later, he followed these comments up with, "I blame Shore Club."
This story was originally posted on June 19 at 2:30 p.m. EDT.
Miles Teller was arrested this past weekend in San Diego. The 30-year-old actor was in town with friends when he was approached by police after they noticed that he appeared to be intoxicated in public.
According to reports on NBC San Diego and People, it was just after midnight when the actor was confronted by authorities. Officers say that Teller had trouble standing on his own and could not maintain his balance. While walking down the street, he allegedly almost fell into a traffic lane. The police felt he was putting himself in danger so they offered to bring him to one of the city's detox centers to sleep it off, People reports. The city's detox centers are used in order to help drunk people avoid arrest for public intoxication. After being offered that, Teller allegedly refused to be taken there.
"He was taken to the detox center where he was uncooperative and the staff rejected him," Billy Hernandez, a spokesperson for the San Diego Police Department tells People. "He was then arrested and transported to the local jail where he was booked." Hernandez told NBC, "He was drunk enough to not care for his own safety." Teller was released four hours later, around 4 a.m., without bail.
In December of 2016, Teller had another incident with the law, but on the other side of it, per The Hollywood Reporter. The actor was driving with his girlfriend when they were cut off by an Uber driver, causing them to swerve and flip their car on its side. The two were okay after the accident, according to a tweet from Teller, and no charges were made.
