The Sweetest Things Celeb Dads Have Said About Their Daughters

When we first saw Ashton Kutcher, he was playing a dimwitted, goofy, wildly handsome high schooler in a little TV phenomenon called That 70's Show. Blink, and now he's sitting in late-night armchairs getting bleary-eyed while speaking about his daughter with Mila Kunis. We've seen these celebrity dads grow from prodigal rappers, like Kanye West, and boyish actors, like Matt Damon, to fathers over-the-moon for their daughters. We've never felt so old.
These committed, enthusiastic parents take an active role in fatherhood. They'll discuss changing diapers, rocking their daughters to sleep using rock music, and anticipating crying during their daughter's high school graduation. Most of all, they're all dumbfounded by how fatherhood has changed their lives forever.
In honour of Father's Day, let's give a shout-out to all the awesome fathers, father figures, guardians, grandpas, and role models in our lives. We bet they'd go on Ellen to talk about us if they could.