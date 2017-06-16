We should all be past using the word "fat" as an insult, but not everyone has gotten that memo just yet. Thankfully, model Diana Veras is here to help.
When Veras posted photos of herself in a bikini to Twitter over the weekend, amongst the many compliments, she got a reply from someone that simply said, "you're fat."
Not only that, she tweeted even more photos of herself, writing, "Here's more of my lil chubby ass in a bathing suit since it offends men so much."
Here's more of my lil chubby ass in a bathing suit since it offends men so much pic.twitter.com/zeHGBX4D98— diana veras (@mynamesdiana) June 12, 2017
Since Veras posted her clapback on Twitter, it has received over 74,000 likes and over 16,000 retweets at the time of writing.
She also posted another photo on her Instagram, writing, "U guys r so sweet n supportive nd I’m so thankful that y’all drag any trolls that try 2 make me feel bad ab myself, so thank u. Love u all thanks for the constant support."
Veras, a body-positive activist, told Refinery29 last year that modeling has changed her relationship with her body.
"I did a completely nude shoot — you can see my belly in all its glory and my thighs — and ever since I've been really confident about my body, because what can anyone say to me now?" she said. "I'm forced to look at myself and love my body because everyone's always looking at me. It brings out my femininity the most out of anything I do. I have to indulge and love myself to create an image that everyone else loves and feels."
