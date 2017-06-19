"When I was a kid growing up in Bradford, England, wearing knock-off Versace, I never thought that one day I would actually be designing my own collection. Thanks so much to Donatella Versace for allowing me to do the coolest thing ever," Zayn revealed in a press statement. "When I see this collection, I see Zayn. His attitude, his energy and his individuality are in every single piece. I am so proud of what we have achieved together. The campaign defines everything I love about the new generation today," Donatella Versace added.