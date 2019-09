A Guide To Harry Styles' Best Gucci Outfits (Because Why Not)

No one wears Gucci like Harry Styles. We know, celebrate, and squeal over that now. But it wasn't too long ago that he was but just getting acquainted with Alessandro Michele's Gucci. Thanks to accounts like @harryworewhat , we're able to go back and trace the origins of Styles' love affair with the designer's reinvention of the Italian brand. And the trail takes us back to 2015, as One Direction was entering its final, Zayn Malik-less chapter: Of the then-five, now-four members of the group, Styles pretty much consistently distinguished himself as a more adventurous dresser than his cohorts, known to dig a good print and wear a heeled boot like you won't be expected to walk anywhere. As he truly began to break out as the band's style star, though, Styles was predominantly a Saint Laurent stan (with hints of Lanvin and Marc Jacobs sprinkled throughout). Then, Michele was named creative director of the brand in early 2015 — and by that summer, the performer began to dabble in new Gucci, slowly at first (with a single necktie) , then went all in (with an entirely printed suit .) And so, a new chapter began.