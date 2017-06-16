Lorde Gets Real About Body Shaming

Here's your daily dose of "oh, hell no."
Lorde, the 20-year-old singer who may or may not also be an anonymous onion ring critic, opened up during an interview with NME about being body shamed when she first entered the music scene at 16 with her mega-hit "Royals."
Yes, online trolls with nothing better to do shamed a 16-year-old's body because people are the worst.
"When it was happening, I was quite overwhelmed by it," Lorde told NME about the online comments, later adding: "It rocked my foundations and could have fucked me, you know? I remember being made aware of my looks and my body in a way that I had never been."
It gets worse.
"I remember al these kids online, I think I beat their favourite people to No. 1 [on the charts], and they were like, 'Fuck her, she's got really far-apart eyes,'" she added. "I remember being like, 'Whoa! How did I get all this way without knowing I had far-apart eyes?' Just weird shit like that."
baby lion on tour 3 years ago. oh boy how we've grown ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FxJ9H04SgM— Lorde (@lorde) June 9, 2017
Since then, Lorde says she's been able to take some much-needed time for herself to reconnect with herself, friends, family, and her music.
"But I was able to return to my family and shelter against [the hurtful online comments] and get to where I am now," she said. "I feel so comfortable in myself."
Lorde's new album Melodrama drops on Friday, June 16, but she doesn't seem to think it'll garner the same amount of attention as she did when she released her first hit song in 2012.
"If anything, I've slowly been getting less famous since 'Royals' was really big," she told NME. "Which is totally cool for me...I suck at being famous. And that's fine."
It seems Lorde's been talking a lot lately about the way she sees herself in the public eye. Last weekend, she told CBS Sunday Morning that "you don't win by being really famous" and that she doesn't think the spotlight "really helps make good work."
During that same interview, she admitted that one of the main things she struggles with as a public figure is taking photos — and after learning about her experience with online bullying, we are starting to understand why.
