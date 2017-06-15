The moment I started loving my body for what it can do over how it looks is when I really started being successful in fitness. I have created life twice, held hundreds of lbs in my hands at a time and run thousands of miles. To everyone discouraged by loose skin: I promise you, it has never kept me from accomplishing ANYTHING. #lovetheskinyourein . . . #powerlifting #women #girlswholift #looseskin #gwpl #strongissexy #barbell #beanchored #selflove #xxfitness #fitmom #powerliftingwomen #mom #grrrlarmy #bodypositive #encouragement #weightloss #strong #confidence #thisisfemalepowerlifting #bebold #uplift #summerbody

