The moment I started loving my body for what it can do over how it looks is when I really started being successful in fitness. I have created life twice, held hundreds of lbs in my hands at a time and run thousands of miles. To everyone discouraged by loose skin: I promise you, it has never kept me from accomplishing ANYTHING. #lovetheskinyourein . . . #powerlifting #women #girlswholift #looseskin #gwpl #strongissexy #barbell #beanchored #selflove #xxfitness #fitmom #powerliftingwomen #mom #grrrlarmy #bodypositive #encouragement #weightloss #strong #confidence #thisisfemalepowerlifting #bebold #uplift #summerbody
Birthed giant, wonderful babies,
Can lift hundreds of lbs,
Ran a sub 2hr half marathon,
Loves tacos ?,
Is amazing," she wrote.
