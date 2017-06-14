These Colourful Pride Tattoos Will Make You Want Ink

When it comes to permanent accessories — read: tattoos — a lot of people choose something of significance. That could mean a cool design you love to look at, a daily reminder on an arm or leg, or a more concealed message that hits a personal sweet spot. And while the options are endless, sometimes, a little ink on the body means more than meets the eye. Enter: rainbow tats.
These stunners can inject a much-needed dose of colour into our lives, and even take a basic black and white sketch to new levels. But more than giving our tats some fun, the ink also symbolises something so much bigger.
Last week marked the official start of Pride month, the month-long celebration of the LGBTQ community. And while Pride doesn’t start or stop in June, this month gives it an added boost. We’re all for taking a stand against discrimination toward the LGBTQ community, this month and beyond, which is why we’re so here for rainbow tats that show pride all day, every day. The colourful flag represents the diversity of the community, with each colour holding its own meaning, while further symbols like the heartbeat commemorate and pay tribute to Orlando's Pulse nightclub massacre. Check out the coolest ink inspo that proves even just a little colour goes a long way.