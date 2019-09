These Colourful Pride Tattoos Will Make You Want Ink

Last week marked the official start of Pride month, the month-long celebration of the LGBTQ community. And while Pride doesn’t start or stop in June, this month gives it an added boost. We’re all for taking a stand against discrimination toward the LGBTQ community, this month and beyond, which is why we’re so here for rainbow tats that show pride all day, every day. The colourful flag represents the diversity of the community, with each colour holding its own meaning, while further symbols like the heartbeat commemorate and pay tribute to Orlando's Pulse nightclub massacre . Check out the coolest ink inspo that proves even just a little colour goes a long way.