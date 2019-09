How Airbnb Is Tackling The Refugee Crisis

In London, Raad was put in touch with Refugees at Home, who, in a similar way to Open Homes, found him somewhere to stay. "A family hosted me and it has been the most amazing help, so I think it is wonderful that Airbnb are doing the same," he says. "It is so much nicer than staying in temporary housing which the authorities give. I feel like I have a home, and it has made me feel so welcome here in the UK. I will forever be grateful to the family for giving me a place in their home. It took so much anxiety and worry away. And it was nice to be treated as a human, and not just a refugee." That the prospect of staying in someone else’s comfy, well-furnished home is more appealing to many refugees, many of whom will crave sanctuary after a life-threatening journey overseas, than the substandard and often "disgraceful” housing they could be allocated, is unsurprising.