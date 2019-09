Unless you spent this weekend under a rock (we wouldn't blame you if you did, to be honest), you've probably heard about the repercussions of Donald Trump's executive order banning people from certain countries from entering the United States. The new president's executive order imposed a freeze on refugee admissions and a ban on travel from seven predominantly Muslim countries – Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen – and said the US would favour religious minorities when travel from these countries is reopened. Trump, meanwhile, insisted it was "not a Muslim ban" . The ban's impact was felt pretty much straight away, with approved refugees, valid visa holders, non-US dual citizens and US legal residents being detained,barred from planes or ordered out of the country. Immigration lawyers and employers warned people not to leave the US in case they are banned from re-entering. All in all, it's been a bleak and deeply distressing weekend of news – spare a thought for the refugees directly affected – that has highlighted some of the most depressing sides to humanity. But there have been some heartening developments to come out of the story (we hesitate to say 'positive' because, well, 'positive' would mean that none of this would be happening at all). Here are just some of the ways in which the ban has galvanised people.