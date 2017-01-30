Peaceful protests are happening across the USThousands of people have gathered in cities and airports all over the country to protest against the ban, after some 100 people were held at airports on Friday and Saturday. Most of the protests have been peaceful. In Washington DC, people held signs that read "refugees welcome" and those gathered outside the White House gates shouted "Shame", The Guardian reported. Chelsea Clinton even attended a demo at Manhattan's Battery Park, within sight of the Statue of Liberty, traditionally a welcoming sight to refugees and immigrants arriving from abroad. “We will keep standing up for a country that matches our values and ideals for all,” she tweeted.
Yes. We will keep standing up for a country that matches our values and ideals for all. pic.twitter.com/yfVlX5sL3f— Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) January 29, 2017
More protests are planned worldwideAs last week's Women's Marches showed, it's not just Americans who are united against the US's new government, and protests have been organised around the world in response to the travel ban. An emergency protest is planned in London this evening from 6pm, organised by Guardian columnist and activist Owen Jones, with speeches from high-profile politicians including Ed Miliband, Caroline Lucas and Mhairi Black. Other protests will also take place across the UK in cities including Manchester, Bristol, Brighton, Liverpool, Leeds, Sheffield, York, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Swansea. Facebook events for anti-Trump demos in Belgium, Canada, Denmark and India have also been created.
Emergency protest against Trump's #MuslimBan and @theresa_may's silence, this Monday. Please share everywhere: https://t.co/KmN4Wp4IsB— Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) January 29, 2017
Foreign governments have condemned the banSeveral countries, including longstanding American allies, have criticised the executive order, calling it divisive and an act of discrimination. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Trump's reasoning – fighting global terrorism – "does not justify putting people of a specific background or faith under general suspicion", Reuters reported. French foreign minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said, "Terrorism knows no nationality. Discrimination is no response", and even British foreign secretary Boris Johnson – who has previously spoken favourably of Trump – tweeted that it was "Divisive and wrong to stigmatise because of nationality." Countries in the Arab League, many of which are affected by the ban, also expressed concern and said the move was unjustified. Iranian MP Zahra Saei condemned the ban, announcing she would boycott a Commission on the Status of Women event in New York in protest.
Iran reformist MP Zahra Saei boycotts the sixty-first session of the Commission on the Status of Women in NY in protest at the #MuslimBan pic.twitter.com/GWTZnJi4ql— Alborz Habibi (@AlborzHabibi) January 30, 2017
Brits have united against the US presidentOver 1.2 million people have signed a petition to stop Trump from making a state visit to the UK, which was announced by Prime Minister Theresa May during her recent trip to Washington. The petition has become the most popular on the government's website and MPs will discuss it in Parliament on Tuesday, the BBC reported. "Donald Trump's well documented misogyny and vulgarity disqualifies him from being received by Her Majesty the Queen or the Prince of Wales," reads the petition. "Therefore during the term of his presidency Donald Trump should not be invited to the United Kingdom for an official State Visit." Downing Street, however, dismissed calls for it to be cancelled as a "populist gesture" and said it would "undo everything" May achieved at her meeting with Trump last week.
Starbucks pledged to hire 10,000 refugeesIn an open letter to staff, the CEO of Starbucks, Howard Schultz, vowed to hire 10,000 refugees globally over the next five years in response to the ban. He said Trump's order has caused "confusion, surprise and opposition". The promise was "a concerted effort to welcome and seek opportunities for those fleeing war, violence, persecution and discrimination", he said. Schultz said the company, which has more than 25,000 stores in 75 countries, would "neither stand by, nor stand silent, as the uncertainty around the new administration's actions grows with each passing day".
Airbnb offered free housing to those affected by the travel banThe homestay network announced that it will provide free housing for anyone left stranded by the travel ban. "Open doors brings all of US together," the company's CEO Brian Chesky tweeted on Sunday. "Closing doors further divides US. Let's all find ways to connect people, not separate them." He added: "Not allowing countries or refugees into America is not right, and we must stand with those who are affected." Other tech companies including Facebook, Apple, Microsoft and Netflix have also voiced their opposition to the ban, and expressed the importance of immigration to their industry.
Airbnb is providing free housing to refugees and anyone not allowed in the US. Stayed tuned for more, contact me if urgent need for housing— Brian Chesky (@bchesky) January 29, 2017
If you're able to host refugees in need via Airbnb, you can sign up here: https://t.co/ccI5BKW0mX https://t.co/WWTGUNemMv— Brian Chesky (@bchesky) January 30, 2017
The SAG awards was basically an anti-Trump protestCountless celebrities used their moment in the spotlight to rail against the ban at last night's Screen Actors Guild awards. Big Bang Theory actor Simon Helberg held a sign reading "Refugees welcome", while his wife Jocelyn Towne had "Let them in" written across her chest. Host Ashton Kutcher kicked off the ceremony by welcoming viewers watching at home, "And everyone in airports that belong in my America,” he added angrily. "You are a part of who we are, and we love you, and we welcome you."
Countless other stars also voiced anti-Trump sentiments and support for immigrants and refugees, including Emma Stone, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Mahershala Ali, Taylor Schilling and Taraji P. Henson.
Meanwhile, British actor Riz Ahmed said: “If people care about the future of this country and the world…it’s time to make your voices heard.” Ahmed also launched a campaign to help Syrian refugees and is extending it in response to the travel ban.
Hollywood confronts President Trump's travel ban at the #SAGAwards https://t.co/vDFJQtAonV pic.twitter.com/keMYbxh2L8— CNN (@CNN) January 30, 2017