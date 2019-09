The impact of President Donald Trump 's latest executive order suspending immigration from several predominantly Muslim countries is already felt worldwide. On Friday, on his eighth day in office , President Trump signed the executive action limiting the flow of refugees into the U.S. by instituting what he calls "extreme vetting" of immigrants. Admission of Syrian refugees has been stopped indefinitely, while immigration from seven additional countries (Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Yemen, and Somalia) has been barred for 90 days, reports CNN . Trump described these new measures as an effort to "keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the United States of America," telling reporters in attendance at the order's signing, "we don't want them here. We want to ensure that we are not admitting into our country the very threats our soldiers are fighting overseas. We only want to admit those into our country who will support our country and love deeply our people." As the policies were swiftly put into action, refugees and professionals alike have found themselves navigating a new set of rules overnight – or, even, in some cases, mid-flight.