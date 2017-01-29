Just hearing from my Syrian refugee friends: There are Syrians who were at the airport, visa and ticket in hand. They sold everything, /1— Jessica Goudeau (@jessica_goudeau) January 28, 2017
were ready to come over here after the most intense vetting process in US history. And now they can't. They're doubly stuck. /2— Jessica Goudeau (@jessica_goudeau) January 28, 2017
@jimsciutto my father is a univ professor @WVUTech and travelled to Iran for his fathers funeral, he holds a GC and we are concerned.— ☤Amir Eslami OMS-IV (@MrAmirEslami) January 28, 2017
@jimsciutto Canadian Iranian with U.S. Green Card and living in the United States. Scared if I go to Canada, I won't be allowed back in U.S.— Yasmineh Mirabedini (@yasminehm) January 28, 2017
guys i can't go to syria this summer to see my whole family cause of the #MuslimBan ... thanks trump. i thought i liked you ?— hussain (@hussain_asaad) January 28, 2017
The irony of #MarchForLife and #MuslimBan trending at the same time. pic.twitter.com/CIgHInfXVg— Sam McConaghie (@Sam_McC91) January 28, 2017
“It’s hypocrisy to call yourself a Christian and chase away a refugee or someone seeking help" - Pope Francis #MuslimBan #trumpwar— Katy Campbell (@KatyCampbell19) January 28, 2017
if you can separate Christians from the KKK and the Westboro Baptist Church, then you can separate Muslims from ISIS #MuslimBan— karolyn dekam (@karolyn_dekam) January 28, 2017
Confirmed: Iran's Asghar Farhadi won't be let into the US to attend Oscar's. He's nominated for best foreign language film...#MuslimBan— Trita Parsi (@tparsi) January 28, 2017
As someone who was born in Pakistan I can tell you coming into America is VERY difficult. A #Muslimban accomplishes nothing but hate.— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) January 28, 2017
Americans telling me how ashamed they are: you've got a lot of company across the Atlantic today. #Chamberlainhttps://t.co/Z5buaq5CZi— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) January 28, 2017
"Trumps immigration ban is illegal" https://t.co/AuA4xRz0pC— Maggie Gyllenhaal (@mgyllenhaal) January 28, 2017
THESE are the HUMAN BEINGS Trump banned today. REFUGEES fleeing ISIS. Children. Their families. Shame on him. May God help us. https://t.co/6fHeqEAaMj— Sophia Bush (@SophiaBush) January 28, 2017
WW2- USA Turned Away Thousands of Jewish Refugees Fearing That They Were Nazi Spies.— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) January 27, 2017
TODAY- Trump signs order banning Syrian refugees. https://t.co/NdlErBBWLd
My best friend, Alaa Mohammad Khaled, is Muslim. His parents were Palestinian refugees. His brother is DJ Khaled. #RefugeesWelcome pic.twitter.com/qXOapgvvF7— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 28, 2017
FYI, @realDonaldTrump this is the quote on our Statue Of Liberty. #themoreyouknow pic.twitter.com/UX4dQLE7di— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 28, 2017
Crowd swelling here at JFK Terminal 4 calling for release of refugees!#NoBanNoWall pic.twitter.com/zzFkW1R3oZ— Daniel Altschuler (@altochulo) January 28, 2017
"We will use every tool at our disposal to bring justice to America" - NY Congresswoman Nydia Velázquez addressing JFK protest #muslimban pic.twitter.com/whmPWBz91C— Chris Brooks (@chactivist) January 28, 2017