Sleeping Rough & Losing Hope: An Update From Calais

“In theory, of course refugees have rights,” says Annie Gavrilescu, 26, who’s working on the ground in Calais for the grassroots organisation Help Refugees . “Every person, whether they are documented or not, has the same fundamental rights: They have the right to not get diseases because of the conditions they live in. They have the right to food. They have the right to water. They have the right to shower. They have the right to not be beaten up. In practice, however, there is very little to no accountability for the French police. If a refugee would like to make an official complaint about what’s happening to them, they would have to complain to the police, about the police. The situation is impossible.”