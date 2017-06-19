Sleeping Rough & Losing Hope: An Update From Calais

There’s limited space in the hostels, Evelyn explains, and apparent unwillingness to expand capacity, hence the volume sleeping in the woods. “So we [Evelyn and another volunteer] go to evening food distribution and look out for minors who want accommodation, and then take them to the police station in Dunkirk and say ‘they need a bed’ and the police laugh at us – if they even let us in the door. When the police turn us away, we try to persuade the kids to let us fill out a form to take to the children’s judge to ask for accommodation – which is likely to succeed. But often, the boys don’t want to go to the police station because they’re very frightened of the police and so they go back into the woods.”