What do you think of when people say “refugee” or “migrant”? Is it a well dressed, good looking guy in his early twenties? Whose English is near-perfect (though he’s still trying to get his head around the present-perfect tense.) Who loves Tottenham Hotspur, swears that Justin Bieber poster belongs to his little brother not him, and is optimistic but as yet unconvinced that Jeremy Corbyn would make a good PM. The kind of guy you might meet through a friend on a night out and have by far the most interesting conversation you’ve had that night. The kind of guy you might fancy.



Faris, the young man who meets the description above, is 22 and from Kuwait. He's been living in the camps with his unwell mother for five months and seven days. I’m surprised by the level of accuracy, but as I look around at his living quarters in the Dunkirk camp – a bitterly cold, industrial wasteland – of course he’s counting down the days to get out of this hell hole and over to what he believes is England’s green and pleasant land.



Faris is playing football, celebrating a goal in fact, when I arrive. He jogs over to help out as his English is better than the other guy I’m trying to interview. He asks if I would like a seat and I wonder where on earth he’s going to find one in this barren plot, but he re-appears with two patio chairs a moment later. He’s wearing a Tottenham zip up and Adidas tracksuit bottoms. He’s tall and handsome, with a huge, white smile.



I ask about his family. His father and brother have made it to the UK, he tells me, and are living in the north of England. His brother tried “maybe 200 times” to get to the UK by jumping on trucks before he finally made it – a rare success story. Faris’ sister is studying foreign languages at a London university, “She lives near Westfield”, he tells me. “My mother is very sick, so I can’t leave her. And so I wait. […]"



Faris tells me that he met Jeremy Corbyn when he visited the camp. "I think I like him… at least he speaks about refugees… but then he doesn’t answer questions about us sometimes... I just hope for change. I support whoever is for change.”



He wants to study engineering and either become an engineer or work as a translator. “My dream was always to go to the UK, so I studied English for six months before I came.” Faris shows me his English notebook and asks me to correct him if he messes up his tenses.