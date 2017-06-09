3 Easy Ways To Up Your Summer Lunch Game

Sad salads, smushed sandwiches, and even pricey orders out can get us down during weekday lunching. Wouldn't it be wonderful if we could pack fresh and flavorful meals with little-to-no planning or real effort for a change? Meals that look fancy AF, but are actually majorly cheap and easy.
Well this summer, we can. With a little help from Bec Dickinson's cookbook, Love Your Lunches, we've now been blessed with three kick-ass solutions to upping our lunch games. From creative toasts to jarred salads and even a makeshift bento box — each recipe can be tailored to whatever ingredients you happen to already have on hand in your fridge or pantry. So kiss that sad leftover tupperware from last week goodbye, and say hello to a lunch you'll be dying to take for a spin outside.