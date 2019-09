For someone who spent the past few years of her life in a brightly-coloured blur of nipple pasties, references to drug culture, half-naked red-carpet appearances, and varying degrees of shock value, the Miley Cyrus of 2017 is practically Mother Teresa. But even still, the singer did drum up some controversy with her recent choice of facial jewels — namely, the rainbow rhinestone bindi she wore to her performance at the D.C. Pride parade