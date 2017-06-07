After the tragedy in Manchester, Ariana Grande is going back on tour. The 23-year-old singer suspended her Dangerous Woman tour after an attack at her Manchester concert left 22 dead and 119 injured. She will resume the tour Wednesday night, starting with a performance in Paris, just a few days after her "One Love Manchester" benefit concert in support of the victims and their families.
"First show back tonight," she captioned an Instagram post announcing her return to the tour. "Thinking of our angels every step of the way. I love you with all my heart. Grateful for and incredibly proud of my band, dancers and entire crew. I love you I love you."
The artist expressed similar sentiments in the statement she tweeted in the aftermath of the attack.
"My heart, prayers and deepest condolences are with the victims of the Manchester Attack and their loved ones," she wrote. "There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better."
The only way to get past it, she wrote, is to not let the tragic event hold everyone back.
"We will never be able to understand why events like this take place because it is not in our nature, which is why we shouldn't recoil," she continued. "We will not quit or operate in fear. We won't let this divide us. We won't let hate win."
Grande's mother, Joan, also released a statement, dedicating Memorial Day to all those involved in the attack.
"This past week I have spent in reflective thought, prayer & deep sorrow," she wrote on Twitter. "I join my daughter in extending my help & services to all those affected by the diabolical act of terror which occurred in Manchester! My heart goes out to all the victims: Those who lost their lives, those injured, those recovering & all survivors of that night, along with the families & friends whose grief knows no bounds. I stand with you all in the face of evil & we stand together to never let it rule our lives! Thank you to all those who helped in any way that night in Manchester. I continually thank those who are & were in service protecting our freedoms every day all over the world! #MemorialDay"
Ariana Grande firmly believes that music is what brings us all together. Her concert tonight, and the ones that follow, will do just that.
