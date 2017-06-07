MTV Reality Star Danny Dias Was Found Dead In His Home

Danny Dias, star of the MTV reality show Road Rules, was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment on Monday, People confirms. The 34-year-old was found after a friend reportedly became concerned when the star stopped responding to his attempts to contact him for two days. After going to check on Dias in his apartment, the friend found him dead in his room.
According to People, the police arrived at around 5 p.m. and pronounced Dias, who was unconscious and unresponsive, dead at the scene. A source also told People that there were lacerations on Dias' wrists and that he was surrounded by hallucinogenic drugs.
According to law enforcement, the friend who found Dias' body said that the last time he saw Dias, he had allegedly taken both LSD and mushrooms before disappearing into his room. However, it is unknown if this incident is at all related to his death as the cause is still unknown.
The TV personality, who People reports later went on to work in finance, study acting, and co-found an AIDS research charity called Generation Cure, got his start on season 13 of Road Rules, the sister show of the iconic Real World. In Road Rules, a group of strangers had their money taken away and were forced to live in an RV and follow a series of clues that took them from place to place.
Later, Dias appeared on The Challenge in 2005, another spinoff where previous MTV reality show cast members competed for a cash prize, but was eliminated after four episodes.
MTV did not respond to People's request for comment. This story will be updated as more information comes in.
