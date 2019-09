While the photo of Billione's ring is all over the Pinterest boards, it won't be easy to find anywhere else. Billione wrote online that her ring was a custom design just for her that she designed, in part, by looking for inspiration where else but Pinterest. Picking your engagement ring is something we totally support, FYI. As is breaking all the wedding trends so that you can do what you truly want to do on your march towards your big day. So, you know, definitely don't feel pressured to get yourself a rose gold solitaire unless you really, really want to. Or, feel the pressure to get an engagement ring at all. Just sayin'.