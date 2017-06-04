If you're in the market for an engagement ring and your personal jewellery style is simple yet elegant, you should know you're currently very on trend. At least, according to Pinterest.
The most popular engagement ring on Pinterest right now is a simple rose gold solitaire. The Daily Mail reported that this particular ring, posted by its owner Sylvia Billone, has been saved over 103,900 times. It's a rather surprising pick being that last year's most popular engagement ring was a very intricate white gold Verragio ring, which cost $4,300. What a difference a year makes, right?
While the photo of Billione's ring is all over the Pinterest boards, it won't be easy to find anywhere else. Billione wrote online that her ring was a custom design just for her that she designed, in part, by looking for inspiration where else but Pinterest. Picking your engagement ring is something we totally support, FYI. As is breaking all the wedding trends so that you can do what you truly want to do on your march towards your big day. So, you know, definitely don't feel pressured to get yourself a rose gold solitaire unless you really, really want to. Or, feel the pressure to get an engagement ring at all. Just sayin'.
For those looking to cop something similar, though, Billion wrote that her ring is "1.22 karats with a two-millimeter-width rose gold band." Look close, and you'll notice she added a bit of miligrain detail for a timeless touch around the smaller diamonds. As for that wedding band, it's Art Deco-inspired, which adds a little extra bling to this very classy look that you may see a lot this year.
