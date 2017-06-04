Did Khloé Kardashian's Good American Steal This Design From Another Brand?

Khloé Kardashian has found herself accused of stealing another designer's work for her clothing line Good American... again. In a saga that has unfolded on Twitter, designer Destiney Bleu alleges that items from Kardashian's new video for her clothing brand look eerily similar to Bleu's work from her clothing line dbleudazzled. Not only that, Bleu says that Kardashian ordered items from her website in December, but never wore any of it — until almost identical items appeared in Good American's newest campaign video.
This is not the first time Kardashian's clothing line has been accused of stealing other designers' ideas. Just two months ago, Made Gold alleged that Good American ripped off their Betty jeans. Now, Bleu has added her voice to the chorus, and the evidence is pretty damning.
Advertisement
When someone buys 1 of everything on your site, has you make them custom @dbleudazzled work, never posts it or wears it, then copies it. ? https://t.co/hylp6fcOdh— destiney bleu (@destineybleu) June 2, 2017
Bleu tweeted images of her work alongside a screenshot from the new Good American video as proof.
In case you're wondering. ☕️✨ #NoFrauds pic.twitter.com/r1XPD2nJEr— dbleudazzled ® (@dbleudazzled) June 2, 2017
While Bleu may be an independent designer, her work is incredibly high profile. Even if you've never heard of her, chances are you've seen her designs. Perhaps most famously, she's designed costumes for Beyonce's shows.
She's also made stage outfits for Lady Gaga.
Her work also recently appeared on stage at the Country Music Awards, as well as in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition.
In a statement to Cosmopolitan, Good American denied the accusations, saying, "Under no circumstances did Good American or Khloé Kardashian infringe on another brand’s intellectual property," adding that they are "going through the proper legal channels to handle the situation." For her part, Bleu has assured fans that she is "trademarked already and lawyered up."
I always have the BEST time on set with my #GOODSQUAD! How many beautiful, kickass ladies can you spot in my @goodamerican campaign video? ❤ pic.twitter.com/JlkXFgPDuN— Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 2, 2017
When Kardashian was accused by Made Gold of design theft, a representative for the company explained why it was so egregious for a well-known person to rip off an independent designer. "I know the struggles that my designers have to go through to just make it to the next season, so when I see things like them getting ripped off by major, fully-funded brands, it’s more than irritating," Clara Jeon, founder of Chapter 2, which represents Made Gold, told Refinery 29. "It’s insulting and the fundamental reason why it’s so difficult for young brands to continue and grow...[it is] such a blatant ripoff of a small brand, and hopefully make other brands think twice before trying to make a dime off of an independent designer’s talent."
Advertisement
Bleu echoed these sentiments with her tweets. "Dazzle is my livelihood. I pay 3 rents, 5 employees & handmake everything. I did it w/no investment or guidance, I'll always fight for this," she wrote. She continued, "I didnt speak up for attention or $. Im trying to be a voice for indie designers who are stolen from because it's the right thing to do."
I didnt speak up for attention or $. Im trying to be a voice for indie designers who are stolen from because its the right thing to do.— destiney bleu (@destineybleu) June 3, 2017
Whether or not it is true that Good American ripped off dbleudazzled, it's still not a good look for the clothing line. It's troubling to potentially see a celebrity with a huge platform stealing creative property from a Black woman, adding to the long list of Black folks who have had their work and ideas co-opted and stolen.
As for Bleu, she has a message for Kardashian and all her other haters.
Advertisement