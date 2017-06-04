Did Khloé Kardashian's Good American Steal This Design From Another Brand?

When Kardashian was accused by Made Gold of design theft, a representative for the company explained why it was so egregious for a well-known person to rip off an independent designer. "I know the struggles that my designers have to go through to just make it to the next season, so when I see things like them getting ripped off by major, fully-funded brands, it’s more than irritating," Clara Jeon, founder of Chapter 2, which represents Made Gold, told Refinery 29. "It’s insulting and the fundamental reason why it’s so difficult for young brands to continue and grow...[it is] such a blatant ripoff of a small brand, and hopefully make other brands think twice before trying to make a dime off of an independent designer’s talent."