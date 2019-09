Enthusiasm and spontaneity are great, but this is one case in which it pays to plan ahead. The CDC suggests setting a quit date within the next few weeks rather than starting right this second. And use the time between now and then to talk to your doctor. She'll give you the lowdown on all the different ways to go about quitting — are you going cold turkey, taking advantage of nicotine replacement options, or enlisting the help of a coaching app ? — and will set you up with resources such as quit lines and text services to keep you going. It's also a good idea to check in with your partner, family, friends , and maybe even your boss to set up the support system you'll need in advance.