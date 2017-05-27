The Jonas Brothers Are Right By Their Dad's Side During His Battle With Cancer

The Jonas Brothers have been spending more time at home, and it's for a very good reason. After their dad, Kevin Jonas, Sr. was diagnosed with colon cancer in March, his sons reportedly dropped everything to be with him.
In an interview with NBC Charlotte, Kevin, Sr. — his first since being diagnosed — said that his youngest son "Frankie came home from school, Nick came from L.A., Joe flew directly from Japan." The oldest JoBro Kevin, who no longer performs but is working in real estate development, lives in New Jersey with his wife Danielle and their two daughters, Valentina and Alena. "They canceled their schedules," Kevin, Sr. said, "moved important things."
They did so they could be with their dad while he underwent surgery at Sloane Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City. “They stayed with us, last meal before surgery,” Kevin, Sr. said. “They walked me into Sloan Kettering, which created a little bit of a stir.”
No surprise some of the staff was a little shook to see the JoBros all together. The Jonas' mom, Denise told NBC Charlotte she's become used to fans freaking out over seeing her with her famous sons. “People are like, ‘are you related to the Jonas brothers?’” Denise Jonas said with a laugh. “They’re related to me and they’re my children. The first reaction is they don’t believe me.”
What didn't cause a bit of a stir, was the 52-year-old dad's diagnosis which the family decided to keep secret until now. Impressive, knowing how famous the brothers are. As of now, none of the brothers have publicly commented on their dad's health. Kevin, Sr. told NBC Charlotte that he still has to undergo chemotherapy, but his prognosis is good.
