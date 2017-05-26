Kendall & Kourtney's Matching Bikinis Are Giving Us Some Major Legally Blonde Vibes

You're never too old to match with your sister, take it from Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian.
While relaxing on a yacht on the French Riviera, the ultra-famous babes paused to take an almost too-hot-to-handle photo of themselves in sequinned string bikinis.
If the barely-there swimwear, in dazzling pink and bright blue, instantly reminded you of the sometimes-ditzy-yet-brilliant attorney Elle Woods, you're not alone. Jenner captioned the photo, "Legally Blonde vibes."
Here's a look at Reese Witherspoon's beloved characters' famous bikini:
Woods may have the bigger bikini bling, but the Jenner/Kardashian girls definitely have the bigger pool toy.
This isn't the first time Kendall and Kourtney have blown us away with their Cannes fashion looks, either. Just yesterday, they posed in classic white and black one-piece suits that were elegant and sexy as hell.
Seriously, only Jenner could pull off wearing a blazer over a swimsuit.
The supermodel also made headlines for her vintage-inspired Lisa Marie Fernandez two-piece that was so cute, we literally said it might be her "most enviable Cannes look yet." Can you blame us?
Of course, Jenner and her crew haven't just been catching rays on the water the entire time. Aside from turning heads on the red carpet, the ladies have been sparking rumors of a possible new feud between Kourtney and her ex-husband, Scott Disick.
You see, Kardashian posted a photo of herself strewn out in the sun next to 23-year-old model Younes Bendjima, and it didn't take long before people started freaking out.
She's not the only one who's been documented with someone new in Cannes, either. Disick was caught cozying up to Bella Thorne.
But, wait. It gets even nuttier.
Shortly after Disick and Thorne were snapped together, word got around that he left her behind for his ex-girlfriend, Chloe Bartoli. We have a timeline if you want to see how the bizarre turn-of-events unfolded .
