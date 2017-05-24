Ariana Grande Met Mac Miller & Her Family In Florida After The Manchester Attack

As she recovers from the bombing that took place following her Manchester Arena concert on Monday, Ariana Grande is reunited with her boyfriend and family. They all met up at the airport in Boca Raton, Florida, half an hour from her hometown of Coconut Creek. Sources told People that Miller was waiting for the singer when she got off her private jet, and then they hugged and met her mother Joan in a car.
The attack, attributed to a suicide bomber British officials have identified as Salman Abedi, left 22 dead and at least 59 injured. The first victim identified was Georgina Callander, an 18-year-old fan Grande had interacted with on Twitter. The next two were an eight-year-old named Saffie Rose Roussos and a 26-year-old named John Atkinson.
ISIS took responsibility for the bombing, which authorities have categorised as terrorism. "This attack stands out for its appalling, sickening cowardice, deliberately targeting innocent, defenseless children and young people who should have been enjoying one of the most memorable nights of their lives," British Prime Minister Theresa May said at a press conference. "Hundreds of friends, parents, children and partners are confronting unimaginable grief today," Prince William echoed in a statement on behalf of the royal family.
Grande tweeted that she was "broken. From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have words." A source told People that Grande "looked distraught and like she has been crying" at the airport. Another said she "is absolutely crushed and devastated" and "just wants to be with her family and loved ones right now."
She and her team are thinking about whether or not they'll stay on the tour, which is set to continue at London’s O2 arena later this week. But for the moment, their attention is devoted to grieving the tragedy's victims.
