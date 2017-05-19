It isn’t unheard of for old technology to make a comeback. Instant cameras are a millennial must thanks to Fujifilm’s pastel-coloured Instax line and record players are the sign of a hipster apartment, courtesy of Crosley. But we really weren't expecting to see Nokia's old "dumb" phones — cell phones that can do little more than perform basic call and text features — return to the spotlight.
However, unlike instant cameras and record players, both of which are being used for their intended purposes (taking photos and playing music), people are not using Nokia phones to call their friends. Instead, women are using the devices as vibrators. Say, what?
Vocativ caught on to the trend first, citing an Indian survey on female masturbation, which found Nokia phones are a popular tool of choice. And lest you doubt the survey, you need only look to Twitter for additional proof that people are getting off on the gadget they once used to play Snake. (No, the sexual subtext of that is not lost on us, either.)
Don't have an old Nokia lying around? You're in luck. The brand just released a new take on the cult classic Nokia 3310. And it has battery standby for up to a month! No need to recharge this baby before bedtime. However, while the new Nokia is cheap for a phone at around £50, you're probably better off investing in an actual vibrator — maybe a waterproof model?
Let's just hope there are no bizarre uses for VHS players waiting to be uncovered. After all, waiting for tapes to rewind was never fun.
