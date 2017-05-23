This Is The Ultimate Cookbook For Impatient Foodies Everywhere

If you follow the latest food trends and always wish you had time to cook, but often end up grabbing a quick-fix option after a long day, you're by definition an impatient foodie. Elettra Wiedemann coined the term because, as a busy millennial who also loves good food, she found herself wrapped up in a recurring dilemma. "Why did good food always go hand-in-hand with slowing down? Wasn’t there a way to have slow, sustainable, delicious food without the 'slow'?" her cookbook states. Elettra set out to solve this problem via her website, Impatient Foodie and now a whole cookbook full of recipes that are delicious, fast, and easy to execute. Need a healthy weeknight dinner, a quick foolproof dessert, or an ooey-gooey grilled cheese? The Impatient Foodie cookbook has got you covered.
Ahead, we rounded up four of our fave recipes from the book, but we also highly recommend the Beet Ricotta Spaghetti. (Trust us, even beet haters should give this recipe a try.)