Like the Air Max, Nike's classic Cortez is celebrating a big anniversary in 2017: The rounded-toe sneaker turns 45 this year. Thought its initial success was very much tied to its purpose as a running shoe, it was quickly embraced by pop culture. (A cameo in Forrest Gump will do that — as will endorsements by the late Eazy-E and Whitney Houston .) Over the years, it's become as pervasive as the Air Max among the street-style set during Fashion Month, too. When editors decide that patent-leather kitten heels just won't do anymore, you can catch them lacing up their Cortez's and going about their show-hopping in a much more comfortable manner. In honour of this milestone, the sportswear brand is bringing back the Cortez in its initial 1972 form — white leather upper, varsity red Swoosh, accented blue midsole and all. To usher it into this next phase of its history, Nike tapped a very familiar face to provide plenty of new styling inspiration for the iconic shoe: Bella Hadid.