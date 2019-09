One Drink A Day Might Increase Your Risk For Breast Cancer

Just how bad could daily drinking be? Well, according to one of the report’s lead authors, Dr. Anne McTiernan, it’s higher than she would have liked to see. In an interview with CNN , McTiernan said that the research found the risk for premenopausal women who have one drink, say, an 8-oz. beer, per day increases by 5%. The risk is even higher for postmenopausal women, whose daily glass of wine can heighten their chances of getting cancer by 9%.