This Makeup Artist Took The Mermaid Trend To A Gruesome Extreme

For a less gag-inducing take on mermaid makeup, you can try one of the many tutorials on the internet, which suggest you do things like put fishnet stockings over your head to create scales on your face, which is nothing if not resourceful. Another involves wearing rhinestones all over your lips which, while absolutely gorgeous, seem like they could be a buzzkill if you tried to eat or make out with someone. No one said beauty was practical, but even this all seems to be a bit much.