The singer-songwriter feels so strongly about the sentiment, in fact, that a few months ago she made it permanent via a vulva tattoo on the inner part of her right arm. Like a high school athlete with a sports emblem patched onto a varsity jacket, Tove Lo wears the ink like a badge of honour. "You should be proud of your vagina — it's a cool and positive part of you," she told Teen Vogue in a recent interview. "Being open and free about the body and self-love (the way I am) can be provocative — but that doesn’t mean that it's bad or dangerous."