I don't know if this reflects Albee's wish. If it does, that wish should not have survived him.— Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) May 18, 2017
@MarkHarrisNYC This is a longstanding decision by Albee and the estate. We had to submit actor headshots before being granted rights.— Rebecca Bromels (@RebeccaBromels) May 18, 2017
Just to note: These are Albee's descriptions of George and Martha in Virginia Would. So what the estate is protecting is not his text... > pic.twitter.com/LmmrbVr3x4— Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) May 18, 2017
It's his personal (& outmoded) distaste for colorblind casting, retrofitted into an insistence that Woolf is by definition about white ppl.>— Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) May 18, 2017
So I don't find the "authorial intent" argument persuasive in this case. Also, casting lives in a tricky place btw authorship & production.— Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) May 18, 2017
Last thing I'll note about this VIrginia Woolf production for now: We've heard one side only. I assume that soon we'll hear a response.— Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) May 18, 2017